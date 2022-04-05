‘India generates 3.5 million tonnes plastic waste annually’

New Delhi: India is generating 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday as he launched several green initiatives for plastic waste management.
Speaking at the launch of the mascot ‘Prakriti’ to spread awareness among the masses about small changes that can be sustainably adopted in lifestyle for a better environment, Yadav urged everyone to join the efforts to beat plastic pollution and work towards a better future.
“Plastic has become one of the most pressing environmental issues that we are facing today. India is generating about 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually and the per capita plastic waste generation has almost doubled over the last five years.
“Plastic pollution adversely affects our ecosystems and is also linked to air pollution,” he said.
The minister also launched several initiatives like the National Dashboard on Elimination of Single-Use Plastic and Plastic Waste Management to bring all stakeholders, including central ministries, departments, states and Union Territories, to one place and track the progress made for the elimination of single-use plastic (SUP) and effective management of such waste.