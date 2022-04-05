‘India generates 3.5 million tonnes plastic waste annually’

New Delhi: India is generating 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday as he launched several green initiatives for plastic waste management.

Speaking at the launch of the mascot ‘Prakriti’ to spread awareness among the masses about small changes that can be sustainably adopted in lifestyle for a better environment, Yadav urged everyone to join the efforts to beat plastic pollution and work towards a better future.