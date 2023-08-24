India gives special importance to nations of Global South:

Addressing the plenary session of BRICS summit in Johannesburg, he said: "We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency. "India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this," he added.

To make BRICS a future-ready organisation, we will need to make our respective societies also future-ready, and technology will play an important role in this, the Prime Minister said in his address. "In around two decades, BRICS has undertaken a long and magnificent journey. In this journey, we made numerous achievements," he added.