India has 350 mn online transacting users, set to double by 2030

Bengaluru, Dec 14: India currently has around 350 million online transacting users across e-commerce, shopping, travel and hospitality, and OTT and the number is set to double by 2030, a new report showed on Wednesday.

There are about 40-45 million mature users who spend a considerable share of their wallet online (more than 50 per cent).

"We expect online transactors to become 2X by 2030, with mature users being the faster-growing cohort," said Mukesh Kumar, Engagement Manager, Redseer Strategy Consultants.

"We also estimate that these mature users would account for $400 billion online spending by 2030," he mentioned.