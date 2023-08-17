India has been at forefront of healthcare innovation: Mansukh Mandaviya

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched the ‘Advantage Health Care India Portal One Stop Digital Portal for Patient’ and ‘Workforce Mobility’ portal and said it is a significant step towards fulfilling India’s global responsibilities.
He said India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation.
Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage by imbibing the notions of Sarvodaya and Antyodaya, the Health Minister stated that India has made significant contributions to health globally and has made a lot of progress in primary and digital healthcare.
“Through these portals, we are offering a tangible solution to some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today,” he said.
“The launch of these two portals is not just a milestone for India, but a significant step towards fulfilling our global responsibilities. India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation,” he said.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was among those present.
WHO’s first-ever Global Summit on Traditional Medicine was inaugurated as part of the G20 Health Minister’s Meeting in Gandhinagar on Thursday.
Elaborating on the Indian health system, Mandaviya said India today is supported by a workforce of 1.3 million Allopathic doctors, 8,00,000 AYUSH doctors and 3.4 million nurses, auxiliary nurses and midwives.
"Through this highly qualified and skilful workforce, India plans to contribute to an organised system of workforce mobility, wherein India’s healthcare professionals travel to different parts of the world, to serve the global community,' he said.
Reiterating that health is perceived as a service in India, he highlighted that the nation aspires to create a people-centric, value-based system of healthcare.
Mandaviya emphasized that medical value travel will enable greater knowledge-sharing, sustainable partnerships and increased synergies, contributing to building a stronger global health architecture, according to an official release.
“We strive to build a more inclusive and equitable world where healthcare knows no boundaries and where skilled healthcare professionals can make a difference wherever they are. Our collective efforts will be towards creating a healthcare ecosystem that embraces the voice of every nation, every citizen and every being,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said India's G20 Presidency ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ incorporates Medical Value Travel and health workforce mobility as an important facet to build resilient global healthcare systems.