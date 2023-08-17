India has been at forefront of healthcare innovation: Mansukh Mandaviya

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched the ‘Advantage Health Care India Portal One Stop Digital Portal for Patient’ and ‘Workforce Mobility’ portal and said it is a significant step towards fulfilling India’s global responsibilities.

He said India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage by imbibing the notions of Sarvodaya and Antyodaya, the Health Minister stated that India has made significant contributions to health globally and has made a lot of progress in primary and digital healthcare.

“Through these portals, we are offering a tangible solution to some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today,” he said.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was among those present.

WHO’s first-ever Global Summit on Traditional Medicine was inaugurated as part of the G20 Health Minister’s Meeting in Gandhinagar on Thursday.