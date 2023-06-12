India has devised 7-yr action plan to fast-track implementation of SDGs: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said that India has put forward an ambitious seven-year action plan for accelerating the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).
To achieve this, a three-pronged approach has been proposed by New Delhi, the Minister said in his keynote address at the G20 development ministers' meeting in Varanasi.
These include devising bold, decisive actions on fostering data for development and digital public infrastructure, which are needed around the world to jumpstart innovations at the grassroots level.
Secondly investing in women-led development, will not only help to accelerate progress across all the SDGs, but will also deliver results on the ground for all sections of society.
Thirdly securing global just transitions, which will help ensure the future survival of the planet, while meeting the aspirations of its diverse people.
"These transformative actions will act as a force multiplier for accelerating progress across all the SDGs and will contribute to a more effective and stronger multilateral system," he said.
Jaishankar said that the theme of the Indian G20 presidency 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' therefore is an urgent call for action.
"As 'One Earth', we must demonstrate solidarity for those in need. Truly leave no one behind, mobilize resources and direct our efforts where they are most needed," he said.
As 'One Family', we must break all silos and destroy all fragmentations. We need to integrate our approaches, build systems that leverage synergies rather than rely on trade-offs. Reinvigorate the systems which deliver on our agendas and ensure that all voices at home and outside are equally heard and taken into account.
"For 'One Future', we must keep the aspirations of our young people at the centre of our actions. Our actions today must not put their future in danger. We must invest in our collective future today and ensure that it is built on the foundations of equality, mutual respect and solidarity," Jaishankar remarked.