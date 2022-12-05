India has emerged as a powerful country in world: PM Modi

“Sneh milan ceremony will exchange cultural and social topics of a state so that people of different states of India will get a chance to know about each other,” said PM in his address at the meeting.

Raman Singh further informed, “Booth empowerment will be discussed in the meeting. All the office-bearers will discuss and plan how to empower every booth.”

Mentioning the G20 event in his address PM said “India has emerged as a powerful country in the world. Participation of every citizen of India in G20 should be a message to the whole world.”

Other topics were discussed in the meeting like Kashi Tamil sangam.

The officer-bearers will also deliberate on the strategies and preparations for the state Assembly elections next year and the general elections in 2024.