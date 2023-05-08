India has most uncontrollable press: S Jaishankar

During the interactive session on the Foreign Policy of the Modi Government, Jaishankar said, “I was amazed at our number. I thought we had the most uncontrollable press, and somebody is getting something fundamentally wrong. Comparing India’s rank with Afghanistan, EAM said, “Afghanistan was freer than us. Can you imagine? Look, these are all I mean, I see the democracy index, freedom index, religious freedom index, and press freedom index.”

Terming the press index “mind games,” Jaishankar said that these are the ways of playing the mind games which are like lowering the rank of the country whom you don’t like while others do not.