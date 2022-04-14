India has proud tradition of strengthening democracy barring some exceptions: PM Modi

This museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government, Modi said.

It is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds, he said.

"Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy," Modi said.

Asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time.

"In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said.