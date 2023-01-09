India has robust defence manufacturing ecosystem: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that for India's growing defence industrial capabilities, efforts are being made towards enhancing manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the emerging areas of drones, cyber-tech, Artificial Intelligence, and radars.

He said that a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has led to the emergence of India as a leading defence exporter in recent years.

The defence exports have grown by eight times in the last five years and now India is exporting to over 75 countries.