India heaves sigh of relief as 700 students leave beleaguered Sumy

New Delhi: In a huge relief for India, all its students trapped in Ukraine's Sumy moved out of the city through a Humanitarian Corridor on Tuesday, a day after a localised ceasefire announced by the Russians collapsed and fierce fighting resumed, blocking their exit to safety.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the students were being taken to Poltava, some 175 km south of Sumy, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.
"Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine," Bagchi tweeted.
Nearly 700 Indian students in Sumy had waged a doughty battle in bomb shelters and basements of their hostels in frigid weather, low on food, drinking water and other essential supplies over the last several days as Russian forces clobbered the city with rockets and heavy gunfire.
"Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," Bagchi said but did not specify from which border point and when will they be evacuated from Ukraine to board flights for their return to India.
The MEA spokesperson also posted a video on Twitter showing Indian students having refreshments in the backdrop of parked buses.
Efforts to evacuate the students from Sumy had failed on Monday as a tenuous ceasefire declared by the Russians crumbled shortly after getting underway.
Many students, who had boarded the buses for their journey to Poltava, were asked to disembark, as the ceasefire failed to take hold.
"The evacuation from Sumy has started. There was finally some good news on Tuesday. All Indian students will be evacuated from Sumy on Tuesday itself. They will be taken to a safe location from where they will be brought to India," said Anshad Ali, a student coordinator.
"We stood in a queue for three hours in freezing cold on Monday, waiting to board the buses and then, we were told that we cannot go. Thankfully, we have left Sumy. I am hoping that we will be in a safe zone soon," medical student Aashiq Hussain Sarkar told PTI, as fatigued students began the trip to Poltava, leaving behind broken and charred buildings and smouldering pieces of weaponry destroyed in war.