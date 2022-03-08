India heaves sigh of relief as 700 students leave beleaguered Sumy

"Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine," Bagchi tweeted.

Nearly 700 Indian students in Sumy had waged a doughty battle in bomb shelters and basements of their hostels in frigid weather, low on food, drinking water and other essential supplies over the last several days as Russian forces clobbered the city with rockets and heavy gunfire.

"Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," Bagchi said but did not specify from which border point and when will they be evacuated from Ukraine to board flights for their return to India.

The MEA spokesperson also posted a video on Twitter showing Indian students having refreshments in the backdrop of parked buses.