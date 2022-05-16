India hits out at OIC for ‘unwarranted’ comments on delimitation exercise in J&K

India's strong reaction came after the OIC criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.