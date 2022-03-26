India honoured to be Global Centre for Traditional Medicine: PM Modi

New Delhi, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness for India to be the home of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine as Ayush Ministry signed an agreement with the WHO.
The Ayush Ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have signed host country agreement for establishing WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar with its interim office at the Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda in Gujarat.
PM Modi expressed hope that the centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good.
Replying to the tweets of Ayush Ministry and WHO, the Prime Minister said, "India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art @WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good."