India in favour of resolving disputes through diplomacy: Jaishankar

Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday on a two-day visit, during which he will hold talks over crude offer, rupee-ruble payment, ongoing arms deals and Russia's war in Ukraine.

In his opening remarks at the Hyderabad House, Jaishankar said: "Our bilateral relations have continued to grow in many areas and we have diversified our cooperation by expanding our agenda. Our meeting takes place in a difficult international environment quite apart from the pandemic. India has always been in favour of resolving disputes through diplomacy.