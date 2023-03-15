India invites Pak Defence Minister to SCO

Islamabad: In an important development, India has extended an invitation to Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to attend the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), slated to take place in New Delhi next month.

A formal invitation on the same was given to the Pakistan Foreign office by the Indian government.

While the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting will be held in April, the bloc's Foreign Ministers will gather in Goa in May.

India, as president of the SCO, is set to host a series of events, in which, member states including Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian States, will be taking active part and discussing matters of regional concerns, security, growth and relationship.