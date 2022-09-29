India is a rich country with poor population facing issues like starvation, unemployment: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said even as India has emerged as the world's fifth largest economy and although the country is rich, its population is poor, facing issues like starvation, unemployment, casteism, untouchability and inflation.

The gap between the rich and the poor has widened in the country, which needs to be bridged, he said.

He was addressing a programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-inspired organisation.

"We are the fastest-growing economy in the world and are the fifth largest economy. We are a rich nation with a poor population. Our country is rich, but the population is poor facing starvation, unemployment, poverty, inflation, casteism, untouchability and other factors that are not good for the progress of the society," he said.

"There is a need to establish social and economic equality in the society. The gap between these two sections of society has widened. Economic disparity has also increased like social disparity," the Minister for Road Transport and Highways noted.