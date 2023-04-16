India is focused on ensuring high-quality education in alignment with NEP 2020: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India is focused on ensuring high-quality education, affordability and flexibility in alignment with the National Education Policy, 2020.

"The Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon should engage with the private sector and the government so that all of us can benefit from their high quality of students, faculty and work," Piyush Goyal said while addressing the annual Convocation ceremony of MDI Gurgaon and Murshidabad on Saturday. "India is focused on ensuring high-quality education, affordability and flexibility in alignment with the National Education Policy of 2020," Goyal said.

He said that given the high quality of students, faculty and work that is carried out in the institution, MDI should engage with the private sector and the government so that all of us can benefit from the institution's achievements. He said that the students of MDI are the future entrepreneurs, innovators, changemakers and leaders of India who are going to contribute to the Amrit Kaal as the country moves to the centenary of Independence.