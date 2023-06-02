India is taking its place on global economic map due to PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

Citing a report by Morgan Stanley, Singh said that after naming India among the ‘Fragile 5’ economies in 2013, the investment firm recently stated that the country will be the third largest economy by 2027. He termed it as a testament to the growth of the Indian economy in recent years. He was of the view that the phrase ‘emerging power’ can be used for India in the immediate perspective, but for the long term, he views it as a resurgent power, which is regaining its place on the world economic map.

Rajnath Singh listed a number of reforms undertaken by the Government to facilitate the economic growth of the country. These include direct tax reforms, GST and steps to enhance the ease of doing business. There has been a revolutionary transformation in all sectors and foreign investors today see India as an attractive destination, he said.