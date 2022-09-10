India issues advisory outlining risks for students planning to study medicine in China

Also, the Indian students who are interested in taking a medical qualification from China are required to clear the NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate) exam, which is the entry examination for undergraduate medical education in India, as a prerequisite to pursue medical education abroad, the advisory said.



Only those students who clear the NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate medical education in India will be eligible to appear for the screening test, namely, the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE), it said.



On the quality of clinical medicine undergraduate programmes in China, the advisory listed the feedback from past students.



The Embassy has received several feedbacks from past students who have completed such programmes earlier. One of the most common challenges is the English language skills of Chinese teachers in these universities. Few students have also complained about lack of practical/clinical experience in terms of engaging with patients in certain universities," the advisory said.



It advised prospective students and their parents to look at the study conducted by the National Board of Examination of the pass percentage of students who had studied in various Chinese universities.



It also advised the students who are planning to enrol in any university in China to ascertain themselves whether the university is in the list of 45 universities, the duration of the course (as it varies university to university), curriculum being offered, language of instructions, mode of education (online or offline), fee structure and visa requirements before proceeding to China.



Due to the Dynamic Zero Covid Policy' of China, there are various restrictions and quarantine norms in China, which vary from city to city and are very strict and demand full compliance without exception. Moreover, these regulations are updated regularly. Therefore, Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities are advised to take note of the latest regulations of the place of travel and make appropriate arrangements, the advisory said.



The advisory noted that China's Ministry of Education has not published any separate ranking of various Chinese universities which offer clinical medicine programmes.



However, the embassy prepared a table as per the pass percentage of Indian students in FMG Examination the link of which is provided in the advisory.



The advisory said prospective students may wish to make their own judgement while making a decision to choose the university as the Embassy or the National Medical Council of India has not done any ranking or evaluation of the quality of education offered by these universities to foreign students in China.

