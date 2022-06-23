India leading world in addressing climate issues: Dr Jitendra Singh

He said that Prime Minister Modi strongly raised India’s voice on the issue of climate change at every global forum from time to time. He said, “Given India’s vast area, diversity, heterogeneity and it being a leader in disaster management, the world looks up to India for global challenges such as climate change.”

Dr Jitendra said, “The world should acknowledge and appreciate India’s top position in next 25 years, when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence, giving credit to its scientific prowess in research and development and innovation capabilities.”

The Minister noted that the country was going through a phase of knowledge explosion with the eager Indian youth looking to explore newer scope in scientific innovation. He said that the pace of scientific advancement in India was astonishing which started bearing fruits for the world to see.