India leading world in addressing climate issues: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading the world in addressing the climate related issues.
The Minister was on a visit to India’s premier and one the world’s most upgraded institutions, the “National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast” (NCMRWF) located at Noida.
He said that Prime Minister Modi strongly raised India’s voice on the issue of climate change at every global forum from time to time. He said, “Given India’s vast area, diversity, heterogeneity and it being a leader in disaster management, the world looks up to India for global challenges such as climate change.”
Dr Jitendra said, “The world should acknowledge and appreciate India’s top position in next 25 years, when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence, giving credit to its scientific prowess in research and development and innovation capabilities.”
The Minister noted that the country was going through a phase of knowledge explosion with the eager Indian youth looking to explore newer scope in scientific innovation. He said that the pace of scientific advancement in India was astonishing which started bearing fruits for the world to see.
He said that India was in the frontline in the field of weather forecasting and the best in the world, catering to such a huge and diverse population. He said, “The country has a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who gives high priority to science and technology, encouraging the country’s scientists to achieve greater success.”
The Union Minister was of the view that Indian youth had a scientific temper by aptitude and the Government of India, too, was committed to encourage them by giving wider exposure.
Dr Jitendra took a walk around the NCMRWF complex and he was briefed about the facilities, functioning and various activities by Dr Ashis K Mitra, Head NCMRWF. The Minister was also briefed about the latest computing facility and India’s first-ever supercomputer CRAY X-MP, which was installed at NCMRWF in 1988 and was in operation till 1999. Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with senior officials of Ministry of Earth Science and NCMRWF was also present during the visit.