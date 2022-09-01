India lodged over 5,100 offences against State in 2021: Govt data

New Delhi: India lodged 5,164 cases of offences against the State, including those under sedition, the Official Secrets Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in 2021 with an average of 14 cases every day, according to the latest government data.

The cases showed a decline in 2021 when compared to 2020 and 2019, which saw 5,613 and 7,656 filed, the National Crime Records Bureau’s ‘Crime In India - 2021’ report showed. The NCRB functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Besides 5,164 new such cases, 8,600 cases pending investigation were carried forward from the previous year and three cases were reopened for probe.

This pushed the total number of cases pending investigations in 2021 to 13,767, the NCRB’s annual report showed.

Of the total such cases last year, 79.2 per cent were registered under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (4,089 cases) followed by 814 cases (15.8 per cent) under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, data showed.