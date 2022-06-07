India looking forward to joining Nuclear Suppliers Group: S Jaishankar

New Delhi: India is looking forward to joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), overcoming the political impediments that are against global interest, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks in an address to the foreign diplomatic corps based in India during an event hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

"Strengthening a rules-based order is a natural inclination of a polity like India. We value all opportunities to contribute to it," he said.