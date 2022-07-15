India maintains strong ties with neighbours: Rajnath

He said that the country has maintained strong and friendly relations with all its neighbours, whether it is Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives or Bangladesh, and has undertaken various endeavours to keep ties intact.

“India is trying to help friend Sri Lanka as appropriately as possible despite having also been affected by COVID-19 and Ukraine crises,” he said.

Sri Lanka is going through unprecedented economic and political turmoil, which has plunged the country into a state of chaos.