India moving forward in digital health: Mansukh Mandaviya

Gandhinagar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday highlighted the significant strides taken by India in implementing innovative digital health solutions at the national level.

“Today is a momentous day in the history of the G20 Health Working Group, wherein, G20 countries not only identified a priority for its relevance but collectively worked towards its launch” Mandaviya said during his keynote address on “Digital Health Innovation and Solutions to aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery” at the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting, here today.

The Union Minister also said that India was a strong vocal advocate of the digital agenda in the global arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.