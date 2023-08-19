India moving forward in digital health: Mansukh Mandaviya

Gandhinagar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday highlighted the significant strides taken by India in implementing innovative digital health solutions at the national level.
“Today is a momentous day in the history of the G20 Health Working Group, wherein, G20 countries not only identified a priority for its relevance but collectively worked towards its launch” Mandaviya said during his keynote address on “Digital Health Innovation and Solutions to aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery” at the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting, here today.
The Union Minister also said that India was a strong vocal advocate of the digital agenda in the global arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mandaviya released the World Bank’s Flagship Report on “Digital in Health – Unlocking Value for Everyone.”
Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the event Mandaviya said “During Covid, people from all over the world used to carry physical vaccination certificates with them, but Indian citizens used to download the Co-WIN app and show the digital certificate. This is India’s strength.”
The Union Health Minister mentioned ‘E-sanjeevani’ platform and said that “Teleconsultation of more than 3 lakh people is happening daily under e-sanjeevani platform. People from far villages are getting the benefit of the service. They don’t have to go far for treatment.”
E-sanjeevani is a digital service provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which provides easy access to doctors from any smartphone without going to the doctor.