India moving towards becoming leader in 6G technology: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India is moving towards becoming a leader in 6G technology, adding that the future is here and now.

PM Modi said this while inaugurating the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) here. "We are not only expanding 5G in the country but also moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology. Everyone knows what happened during the 2G (referring to the spectrum allocation scam during the UPA regime). During our government, 4G was expanded but there was no stain on us. I am confident that India will lead the world in 6G technology."

He added that whether it is telecom, technology, or connectivity or whether it is 6G, AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, drones or space sector, the future is going to be very different.

"Within a year of the launch of 5G, nearly four lakh 5G base stations have been working today. They are covering 97 per cent of the cities and more than 80 per cent of the population," Modi said.