India moving towards creating Rocket Force

New Delhi: In a giant leap towards creating a strong rocket force to tackle the threat from the northern borders, Indian defence forces are set to place orders for two more units of the Pralay ballistic missiles at the cost of over Rs 7,500 crore.

The move comes after the Defence Ministry in December last year cleared one unit of these missiles for the Indian Air Force. “Two more units of the Pralay ballistic missiles are going to be acquired for the defence forces, which are on their way towards creating a Rocket force including assets of all three forces,” Defence sources told ANI.

The proposal for the acquisition of these missiles for ground forces is at an advanced stage and is expected to be cleared soon, they said.

The Pralay ballistic missiles can take out targets at 150 to 500 kms and are extremely difficult to intercept for the enemy through interceptor missiles.

Work is also on to increase the range of these missiles by another few hundred kilometres to give a stronger capability to forces, the sources said.