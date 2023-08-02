INDIA MPs’ delegation meets President over Manipur situation

New Delhi, Aug 2: A delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) along with the floor leaders on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu over situation in Manipur and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge apprised her that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is avoiding Parliament.
The INDIA delegation consisted of the MPs who had visited the northeastern state on July 29 and 30 along with the LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NC leader Farooq Abdullah, JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav and others.
During the meeting, Kharge apprised Murmu that the Prime Minister is avoiding Parliament, sources said. While Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury handed over a memorandum signed by all to the President.
The source said that Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev suggested to the President to send two brave women from two different communities in Manipur to the Rajya Sabha (nominated by President) as a small measure to rectify the grievous harm and violation inflicted upon the women of Manipur. This is the minimum expectation at this time of national tragedy.