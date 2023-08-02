INDIA MPs’ delegation meets President over Manipur situation

The INDIA delegation consisted of the MPs who had visited the northeastern state on July 29 and 30 along with the LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NC leader Farooq Abdullah, JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav and others.

During the meeting, Kharge apprised Murmu that the Prime Minister is avoiding Parliament, sources said. While Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury handed over a memorandum signed by all to the President.