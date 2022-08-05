India objects to air activities by PLA Air Force near LAC in eastern Ladakh

The special round of talks took place over a month after the instances of Chinese combat aircraft flying close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh that had prompted the Indian Air Force(IAF) to scramble its jets.

“The Indian team highlighted the need for having confidence-building measures and to have a better understanding between the two sides,” said a source, adding it was conveyed that both sides should not fly within 10 km of the buffer zone from the LAC.

A Chinese J-11 fighter jet flew close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh in the last week of June following which the IAF also initiated counter-measures. There were reports of similar incidents earlier as well.