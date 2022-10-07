India objects to US envoy Blome’s visit to PoK

This was the second visit by a US official to PoK.

Blome referred PoK as “Azad Jammu and Kashmir”, which is against to the Indian stand as the region was forcibly occupied by Pakistan in 1947.

The ambassador visited PoK on Monday to participate in a sapling planting event at a university and to lay a wreath in memory of the 2005 earthquake victims.

He also visited other landmarks in Muzaffarabad and referred PoK as “Azad Jammu and Kashmir”.