India on course to fulfil net zero emissions, says Environment Minister at COP27

Delivering India’s national statement at COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Yadav said: “Responding to the call for increased ambition in our 2030 climate targets, India updated its Nationally Determined Contributions in August 2022. We have embarked on far-reaching new initiatives in renewable energy, e-mobility, ethanol blended fuels, & green hydrogen as an alternate energy source.”

“We also seek to foster strong international cooperation through action and solutions-oriented coalitions like the International Solar Alliance and Coalition of Disaster Resilience Infrastructure, both of which were launched and nurtured by India. This is a testimony to our ethos of collective action for global good,” he added.