India only country that never usurped an inch of another country's land: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Feb 26 : India is the only nation that has never attacked or usurped an inch of any other country's land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, asserting that its power is meant for the common good and not to scare the world.
Speaking at the Delhi University's 98th convocation ceremony, he lauded the role of Indian universities in various fields like agriculture and engineering and noted that several multinationals like Google, Twitter, Adobe, Microsoft were being run by students who passed out from educational institutions in the country.
However, "we need to think why can't the Indian talent that is holding the reins of top companies in the world form such top companies in the country," the minister said in his address as the chief guest at the event during which 1,73,443 students were awarded digital degrees.