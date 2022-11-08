India participates in WTM 2022, London to step up recovery of inbound tourism

New Delhi: With a view to step up recovery of inbound tourism to pre-pandemic level, the Ministry of Tourism is participating at World Travel Market (WTM) 2022 from November 7-9 in London which is one of the largest international travel exhibitions.

The theme of this year's exhibition is 'The Future of Travel Starts Now'.

The formal inauguration of the Indian Pavilion was done by Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, and Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to UK in presence of Tourism Ministers of Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

During the day, Incredible India organized various Cultural Performances, Yoga Sessions and the Tourism Secretary attended the session on "Growing Consumer Demand for Responsible Tourism" held at Future Stage and "Preparing for the next crisis: Reaching for long term sustainability" held at Sustainability Stage, WTM venue.