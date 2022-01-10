India Pavilion at Dubai Expo marks 100 days of hectic activities

Dubai: The India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai marked its 100th-day on Monday, becoming one of the most popular enclosures at 7,40,356 footfalls, showcasing the country’s business potential as well as cultural and geographic diversity.

On the occasion, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted, “100 glorious days of the India Pavilion shining bright at the @Expo2020Dubai. The world is witnessing #IndiaAtDubaiExpo as a hub of innovation, growth and opportunities.