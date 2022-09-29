India plays important role as frontline state in fight against terrorism: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India's leadership in several fields has become unchallenged now and the country plays an important role as a frontline state in the fight against terrorism.

Addressing a group of officer trainees of the Indian Foreign Service (2021 batch), who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said that India's strong position is based on its economic performance, among other factors.

"While leading economies of the world are still trying to overcome the effects of the pandemic, India has stood up again and started to move on," the President said.

As a result, India's economy is registering one of the fastest growth rates, Murmu said. "In fact, the global economic recovery, to an extent, rests on India".

Murmu said it is going to be all the more exciting for the officer trainees as they are beginning their career in the foreign service at a time when India has emerged on the world stage with new self-confidence.

The world, too, is looking at India with new admiration, the president said. "The recent years have witnessed new initiatives in our bilateral and multilateral relations. In several global forums, India has made decisive interventions. India's leadership in several fields has become unchallenged now. India also plays an important role in developing the South and as a frontline state in the fight against terrorism," she said.