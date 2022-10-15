India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in Global Hunger Index

Since 2000, India has made substantial progress, but there are still areas of concern, particularly regarding child nutrition.



India's GHI score has decreased from a 2000 GHI score of 38.8 points, considered alarming, to a 2022 GHI score of 29.1, considered serious.



India's proportion of undernourished in the population is considered to be at a medium level, and its under-five child mortality rate is considered low.



While child stunting has seen a significant decrease -- from 54.2 per cent in 1998�1999 to 35.5 per cent in 2019�2021 -- it is still considered very high.