India reaches out to assist nationals in quake-hit Morocco

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck 71 km southwest of Marrakesh at a depth of 18.5 km at 11.11 pm on Friday night.

Morocco's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the fatalities were reported from the provinces and municipalities of Al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, there are about 200-250 Indian nationals located in the city of Casablanca and a few families live in Marrakesh and Tangier.

Most of them are engaged in business or trade activities or work in the hospitality and tourism sectors. There are no direct flights between India and Morocco but connections to Casablanca are available via Europe, the UAE and Qatar.