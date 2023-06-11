India ready to help in times of crisis: Jaishankar

Addressing a G20 development ministers' conference in Varanasi, Jaishankar said that India can be trusted in times of crisis.

"You will remember Indians stranded in Ukraine were brought back. Residents in Sudan were also brought back through Operation Kaveri. Countrymen were brought from Ukraine through 90 flights. There was an earthquake in Nepal, then there was a storm in Myanmar," he said. The G20 development ministers' meeting under India's G20 presidency is being held between June 11-13 in Varanasi, which Jaishankar is chairing.