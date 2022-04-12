India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO permits: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said during his talk with US President Joe Biden, he offered to supply India's food stock to the world if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) accords permission.

Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine), Modi said after inaugurating a boys' hostel and education complex of Shree Annapurna Dham Trust in Adalaj near Ahmedabad in Gujarat via video link.

He said the world is amazed to learn that India is providing free ration to nearly 80 crore of its people for over two years following the emergence of COVID-19.