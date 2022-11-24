India receives wide praise at UNSC for counter-terror leadership

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Permanent Representative Mohamed Abushahab said the Delhi Declaration “is a crucial contribution to our collective response to the threats discussed during the special meeting, including terrorists’ deployment of unmanned aerial systems”.

The UAE expresses “sincere gratitude” to India “for ensuring the committee’s engagement on a wide range of regional and thematic issues, including evolving threats”, he said.

Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva said the New Delhi meeting of the CTC “was outstanding in terms of organisation”.

She said the array of experts at the meeting succeeded “in providing support to tackle the multifaceted tasks on the agenda of the committee and the council as a whole in counter-terrorism”.

A delegate representing France said that the special CTC session in New Delhi India “provided an opportunity to reflect on the evolutions of the terrorist threat”.

Thanking India for hosting the meeting, he added: “We were able to collectively reflect on the new ways in which terrorism is being financed (and) this is a priority for France.”

A British delegate said that at the CTC meeting in New Delhi, the members “benefited from a wide range of briefers for our work to be effective”.