India records over 7000 new Covid cases

The overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83 per cent. The death count due to COVID virus has gone up to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities - two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Five virus-related deaths were reconciled by Kerala, according to the health ministry data at 8 am on April 12. A total of 4692 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate currently at 98.72 per cent and taking the overall count to 4,42,04,771. 2,14242 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 92.32 crores. 441 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the bulletin stated.