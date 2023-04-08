India registers COVID 6155 cases

New Delhi: The country recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, marking a marginal increase from Friday’s tally of 6,050 cases, the Union health ministry stated in a bulletin on Saturday.

Covid infections in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections at 2994 on April 1, 3824 on April 2, 3641 on April 3, 3038 on April 4, 4435 on April 5, 5335 on April 6, and 6,050 on April 7.

The overall active cases stands at 31,194, as of Saturday, with the daily positivity rate at 5.63 percent, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

With 3253 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall count stood at 4,41,89,111 and that the overall recovery rate was currently at 98.74 percent.