India rejects China's objection to Indo-US military drills in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: India on Thursday rejected China's objection to an Indo-US military exercise in Uttarakhand in October.

India's reaction came after China's defence ministry, referring to the planned exercise, said it was firmly opposed to any third party "meddling" in the border issue. The 18th edition of the exercise "YudhAbhyas" is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 31 in Uttarakhand'sAuli.

"I do not understand the reference to third party interference. The India-US exercise is something completely different and I do not know what colour has been given that it is targeted there or it is violating any existing agreement," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. His comments came when asked at a media briefing about the remarks on the exercise by a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defence (MND)

In his remarks, Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, also hoped that India will abide by the bilateral agreements not to hold military drills near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the very pacts it has been accused of violating in eastern Ladakh leading to a prolonged standoff.