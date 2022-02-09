India rejects references to J&K, CPEC in China-Pak joint statement

Regarding the reference to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the statement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has consistently conveyed its concerns to China and Pakistan on the projects.

India “resolutely opposes” any attempts to change the status quo by “other countries, as also by Pakistan” in the areas under the illegal occupation of Islamabad, he said.

In response to a media query, Bagchi said India expects the “parties concerned” not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India.