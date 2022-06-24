India reports 13 deaths, 17,336 new cases

New Delhi, June 24: India reported a single-day rise of over 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday after a gap of over four months, recording a 30 percent jump in daily cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.
A total of 17,336 coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 4,33,62,294, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,954 with 13 new fatalities being reported, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.07 percent, according to the ministry.
The count of active cases has increased to 88,284, comprising 0.20 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 percent, it said.
An increase of 4294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours, the data showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,27,49,056 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent. According to the ministry, 196.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.