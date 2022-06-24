India reports 13 deaths, 17,336 new cases

The count of active cases has increased to 88,284, comprising 0.20 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 percent, it said.

An increase of 4294 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,27,49,056 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent. According to the ministry, 196.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.