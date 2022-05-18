India reports 1,569 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

New Delhi, May 17: At 1,569 fresh Covid cases, India reported a decline in a span of 24 hours against the previous day’s count of 2,202, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.
In the same period, the country reported 19 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,260.
The active caseload of the country has also marginally declined to 16,400 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.
The recovery of 2,467 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,84,710. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.