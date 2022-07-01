India reports 17,070 new COVID cases

In the same period, the country reported 23 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,139. The active caseload has also surged to 1,07,189 cases, accounting for 0.25 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 14,413 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,36,906. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.55 per cent.