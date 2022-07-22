India reports 21,880 new Covid cases, 60 deaths

In the same period, the country has reported 60 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,930.

The active caseload has marginally increased to 1,49,482 cases, accounting for 0.34 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 21,219 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,31,71,653. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent.