India reports 27 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 27 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of single-day fatalities in the past six months, according to official figures issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The last time India recorded 20 or more Covid deaths was on October 15, 2022.

The country's overall death toll has now increased to 5,31,091.

According to the data, Delhi reported six deaths, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.