India reports 5357 new COVID cases

New Delhi: India reported 5357 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 32,814, the Union Health Ministry said Sunday. The daily positivity rate was 3.39 percent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.54 percent. The active cases were at 0.07 percent and the recovery rate currently at 98.74 percent.

The ministry said that 3726 recoveries in the last 24 hours increased the total recovered to 4,41,92,837.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 92.27 crore of which 1,57,894 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

A total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.