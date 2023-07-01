India rising steadily in global electronics supply chains: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

In an interaction with IANS, the minister said that India is rising steadily as a trusted partner in the global electronics supply chains. "From having to import 82 per cent of all smartphones in 2014 to today manufacturing almost 100 per cent of all smartphones in the country, India's electronics sector has been transformed and reimagined under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chandrasekhar told IANS.

Post-Covid, said the minister, it is obvious that global supply chains are undergoing a major redrawing and India is certainly working hard to ensure it grows its share and presence. India in 2014 represented less than Rs 1 lakh crore of electronics manufacturing.