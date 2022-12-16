India says Pakistan FM’s comments on PM Modi a ‘new low’ even for country

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs over Bhutto’s remarks in New York, it said that the Pakistan Foreign Minister’s “frustration” would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their “state policy”.

The comments by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister incidentally came on a day when the country is observing Vijay Diwas, the day when India defeated Pakistan in the Bangladesh war on December 16, 1971.